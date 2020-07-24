Ollie Pope a real find for England, says Sir Andrew Strauss | Cricket News



















Andrew Strauss says Ollie Pope’s outstanding efficiency showcased his best method on the first day of the 3rd Test.

Ollie Pope is “a real find” for England who might go on to develop himself in the group’s long-lasting Test strategies, says Sir Andrew Strauss.

Pope, 22, closed the first day of the Ruth Strauss Foundation Test versus West Indies on 91 no after sharing an unbroken stand of 136 with Jos Buttler (56 no).

That left England on a healthy 258 -4 in the #raisethebat series decider at Emirates Old Trafford, with Pope within a number of blows of accomplishing his 2nd Test century following the 135 no he struck versus South Africa in Port Elizabeth in January.

“If you look at his first-class record, he’s averaging 57 and he’s proved that he can do it in Test cricket with that great innings he played in South Africa,” shown Strauss.

“Today was more of the same. He’s a guy who can score quickly without you really noticing it. He played some really eye-catching shots as well and he looks equally comfortable against seam and spin, so no obvious weaknesses there. He’s a real find for England, I think.”

Pope might be playing just his 10 th Test – and has yet to play a white-ball video game for his nation – however Strauss says the Surrey batsman has a method to be successful in all formats.

“He’s got the game to play in ODIs, in various different positions.,” he stated. “We understand he can play all those cool ramp shots and whatever.

“But for the time being I’d rather like him simply doing his time in the Test group, not getting cool with his method which is best.

“He can actually develop himself because England environment. It’s a various thing when you feel comfy, when you understand you suffice to be because environment and you learn more about the gamers well.

“When you get to that stage, that’s when you start getting some really consistent, high-quality performances.”

Pope concerned the wicket at 92 -3 and signed up with forces with Buttler at 122 -4, at which point the travelers’ attack appeared on top, just for England to slowly increase the pressure after tea on West Indies skipper Jason Holder and his exhausting bowlers.

“What the West Indies did very well for two sessions was stifle England’s scoring, which was two or two-and-a-half runs an over and it felt as though the game was very much in the balance,” shown Strauss.

“But because last session, when Buttler started it seemed like there was a chance to press the accelerator however obviously if you lose a wicket there then you get asked ‘why are you doing that’?

“Pope stated it wasn’t pre-meditated – he was seeing the ball fantastic and Buttler did what he needs to do. When the spinner is on and there is not a fielder back, it’s criminal for Buttler not to take that on due to the fact that he’s such a tidy striker of the ball.

“I thought England played brilliantly at the back end of the day and they are in a really good position in the Test now.”

Sir Andrew Strauss is identified to make the pre-bereavement assistance he and his household got prior to the death of his spouse Ruth readily available to as numerous households as possible

Buttler’s prompt fifty was his very first half-century given that last September and Strauss says he now has a perfect possibility to quieten the skeptics and seal his location in England’s Test side.

“Buttler would have felt under a little bit of pressure – there was a little bit of talk in the media about whether this may be his last video game.

“What I like about him today was that he backed his method in the early phases. He wasn’t frenzied however then he did go through the equipments at the back-end of the day.

“So he’s set a great platform for himself now. The only way to answer all the critics is to get a hundred and then they are quiet for quite a long time.”

Sir Andrew Strauss discusses how the cash contributed to the Ruth Strauss Foundation is adding to research study into unusual types of lung cancer

