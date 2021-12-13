Olivia Rodrigo Fans UPSET Over ‘Sour’ Tour Ticket FAILURES!
Olivia Rodrigo fans have been not-so-patiently waiting their turn to purchase tickets for her upcoming Sour Tour, but many found themselves at a loss this week, as the venue sizes weren’t nearly big enough for the demand of eager fans.

