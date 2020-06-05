Olivia Jade Tries To Redeem Herself, Donates To National Bail Out Fund Days After Preachy White Privilege Comments!

At least Olivia Jade is trying to make a difference with this particular move!

Lori Loughlin‘s youngest daughter was recently in the news for all the wrong reasons, going viral thanks to heavy online criticism after a particularly preachy social media post about her white privilege. But now, she’s quite literally putting her money where her mouth is, and we like to see it!

The 20-year-old YouTube vlogger, who of course rose to prominence thanks to her parents’ involvement in the school admissions scandal, participated in the “BLM Donation Challenge” on her Instagram account on Thursday afternoon. After her social media filter landed on the National Bail Out Fund, the makeup maven did her thing with a donation to the organization. (FYI the National Bail Out Fund is raising money to bail out Black Lives Matter protesters around the world; if you’re interested in adding to their cause, you can do so HERE.)

As you can view (below), the one-time University of Southern California student proudly showed off her involvement in the process as well as her receipt after making a donation to the non-profit organization:

Nice! In addition to participating herself, Miz Giannulli tagged sister Bella Rose (obviously), BF Jackson Guthy, and friends Stassie Karanikolaou, Charley Borquez, and Kaysan to help further spread the process, and the impact of a nationwide string of donations.

Not even gonna lie: it’s nice to see OJ actually doing something about her abundant white privilege instead of just mindlessly posting to Instagram about any of it. Sure, it’s a small step of progress, but it’s progress the same — now she can say she’s affecting change in the world in her own small way. We’ve all surely got to start somewhere, after all!

What do U think about Olivia Jade’s financial backing of the National Bail Out Fund here, Perezcious readers? Too little, too late from then on white privilege post early in the day this week?! Or did Olivia Jade redeem herself just a little bit in your eyes??

We need to know what you think! Sound OFF about every thing related to Olivia Jade’s never-ending controversies and headlines down in the comments (below)!!!