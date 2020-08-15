Olivia Jade stuns in black and white photos ahead of parents Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli’s sentencing

“freckles are out…,” she captioned the post, keeping in mind that they were taken by Jackson Guthy, who she was dating prior to her parents’ participation in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia Jade’s post amassed compliments from some of her popular friends, starting with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio who composed, “so pretty!!”

“Cutest human,” Australian design Renee Herbert commented.

“Bachelor” alum Becca Tilley described Olivia Jade as a “sweet angel face.”

It’s uncertain if Olivia Jade and Guthy are back on, however the pair reportedly split in 2019 in the middle of her ties to the nationwide college scandal. The exes have actually continued to be photographed because the separation, nevertheless, and on Friday, Guthy required to his own social networks account to publish a loved-up photo of the 2 throughout a treat session.

“We’re eating taquitos rn & thought these were cute lol,” Guthy captioned 2 selfies of the 2.

Her parents pleaded guilty in May for their functions in the prominent scandal. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to dedicate wire and mail scams, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to dedicate wire and mail scams and …