Olivia de Havilland: Vintage black and white photos capture film star’s fashionable moments

Written by Karina Tsui, CNN

Olivia de Havilland, referred to as among the earliest enduring stars of Hollywood’s “Golden Age,” passed away on Sunday at the age of104

.

At 19, the British-American starlet made her motion picture launching as Arabella Bishop in 1935’s “Captain Blood,” prior to starring as Maid Marian in “The Adventures of Robin Hood” in1938 The next year, De Havilland played Melanie Hamilton in the Hollywood traditional “Gone With the Wind,” which made her an Oscar election for Best SupportingActress She went on to win 2 Academy Awards and 2 Golden Globes in a profession covering more than 5 years.

1/12 British-American starlet Olivia de Havilland uses a black hat with an elegant skull and crossbones, in1935 This is the year the Tokyo- born 19- year-old starred together with Errol Flynn in pirate experience film “Captain Blood.” Credit: John Kobal Foundation/Moviepix/Getty Images

Beyond her performing capabilities, the star likewise mesmerized audiences with her ageless sophistication– both on and off the screen. Though a few of her style options can be credited to the numerous leading outfit designers she dealt with, De Havilland took an eager interest in style and collected a remarkable individual collection of designer haute couture.

Last year, Chicago- based auction home Hindman arranged a sale of practically 30 Christian Dior attire coming from the starlet. And throughout her time in the spotlight, De Havilland embodied a number of the age’s patterns, whether at society occasions, by the poolside or on the set of among her numerous films.

