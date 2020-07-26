Olivia de Havilland mourned by stars, fans online: ‘She’s a legend’

Actor and artist Jared Leto was amongst the stars commemorating the late starlet, sharing a handful of pictures of her on Twitter, together with a prolonged declaration.

“The legendary Olivia De Havilland passed away yesterday. She was 104. Olivia made a powerful impact in my life and I had the pleasure to spend some time with her in Paris,” Leto, 48, started. “I thanked her for her bravery and shared how her choices affected me and my brother and gave us opportunities to fight for our creative freedom. She was a class act.”

The Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman discussed that he still owned letters de Havilland composed him “on beautiful blue stationary.”

He then shared an excerpt from an interview he provided, in which he stated using de Havilland’s historic legal win over WarnerBros in the 1940 s, releasing not just herself however all stars from years-long agreements connecting them to production business.

Leto had the ability to point out the law in a conflict with his record business.

“It is called the De Havilland Law and was put into place thanks to the bravery of Olivia De Havilland in the 1940s. I ended up meeting with her in Paris, and we had a wonderful time together,” he remembered. “I got to thank her for fighting the system back then so I could battle it now. It was amazing to meet her – she’s a legend…”

Antonio Banderas likewise revealed his sorrow online, sharing 2 pictures of de Havilland from the movie “Gone with the Wind,” of which de Havilland was the last star still alive.

“#OliviadeHavilland, a great icon of cinematography, has passed away,”he wrote “RIP.”

Golden Globe- chosen starlet Morgan Fairchild shared a picture of herself standing with the late starlet and Roddy McDowall.

“So sorry to lose #oliviadehavilland (here w my great friend Roddy McDowall) We attended the same events many times,” she composed. “I was once seated between her and Robert Mitchum. What stories! A lovely lady and great actress. Always so gracious!”

Outside of her showbiz coworkers, might of the “Heiress” star’s fans shared their ideas online also.

“RIP, Olivia de Havilland. Spunky ingenue, femme fatale, daffy screwball queen, soul-bearing melodrama heroine, sinister grande dame,” one fan wrote “She did it all, with grace and authenticity. An actress of fierce courage, onscreen and off.”

“I’ll always be in awe of how persistent and fearless Olivia de Havilland was,”another wrote “She changed the game forever and did it with grace. We’ve all been so lucky to receive her performances. Thank you Dame de Havilland — what a wonderful life to celebrate.”

“Rest in peace, Olivia de Havilland, who died peacefully in her home in Paris at the age of 104,” another said, sharing 2 pictures: among the starlet riding a bike as a girl, and another revealing her cycling in her later years. “De Havilland was still cycling in her 100s!”