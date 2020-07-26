Olivia de Havilland, golden age of Hollywood star, dies at 104

Image copyright

EPA

Olivia de Havilland, one of the last staying stars from the golden age of Hollywood, has actually passed away at the age of 104.

De Havilland’s profession covered more than 50 years and nearly 50 function movies, and she was the last enduring star of Gone with the Wind (1939).

The movie made her one of her 5 Oscar elections.

De Havilland, who has actually resided in Paris because 1960, was likewise main in removing Hollywood’s studio system, offering stars much better agreements.

She likewise had a tempestuous relationship with her sibling, fellow Oscar- winning starlet Joan Fontaine.

At the time of her death she was the earliest living entertainer to have actually won an Oscar.