Olivia Culpo and VIDE launch all-natural spiked seltzer
Olivia Culpo and VIDE launch all-natural spiked seltzer

VIDE Creative Director and Investor Olivia Culpo & Ryan Laverty, VIDE Co-Founder and CEO, join Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss the launch of the new VIDE spiked seltzer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR