Oliver Stone slams Hollywood, says it ‘has become too fragile, too sensitive’

“It’s just so expensive — the marketing,” said Stone, 73. “Everything has become too fragile, too sensitive. Hollywood now — you can’t make a film without a COVID adviser. You can’t make a film without a sensitivity counselor. It’s ridiculous.”

Stone also slammed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for changing “its mind every five, 10, two months about what it’s trying to keep up with,” likely in reference to the recent addition and subsequent retraction of the popular movie category at the Oscars.

“It’s politically correct [expletive], and it’s not a world I’m anxious to run out into,” he explained. “I’ve never seen it quite mad like this. It’s like an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ tea party.

Stone explained that the “precautions” put in place, which will include “social distancing for actors,” will elongate shooting schedules significantly, raising the cost of production.

That hasn’t turned the director away from filmmaking, however, as he’s working on several documentaries.

“One is on J.F.K. Since the film came out in 1991, there’s been quite a bit of new material revealed that people have basically ignored,” he revealed. “It’s a hell of a story.”

Additionally, he’s working on one about clean energy.

“These are documentary subjects and aren’t necessarily going to be popular, but they’re important to me.”