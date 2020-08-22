Oliver Stone rejects Bill Maher’s Russia concerns, claims US intel ‘not reliable’

But that triggered a dismissive wave of the hand from Stone, the 73-year-old director of “JFK,” “Platoon,” and other movies.

“You can’t really think that a Russian president … should be able to rat-f— our elections like this, can you?” Maher asked.

“Oh Bill, I’ve known you all too long and I think you’re sophisticated enough to know — we have to question everything that comes out of our intelligence agencies,” Stone reacted. “If you haven’t learned that by now, you’ve got a long way to go still.”

“So they’re lying?” Maher asked.

“Intelligence agencies are not reliable. They’ve been screwing with America going back to the Vietnam War, going back to the Iraq Wars, the Afghanistani wars,” Stone continued. “It’s really difficult to discover the reality from them. Everything they release– the reports, the confidential sources, the think tanks, the anti-Russia– everything accumulates into this ball of wax that ends up being huge. And then they have individuals like you, who are doubtful usually, thinking it. I would truly triple-check whatever, each of those …