Oliver Rowland dominates for Nissan

Rowland constructed a 1% useable energy benefit on the extended Tempelhof Airport circuit to manage procedures over Envision Virgin Racing motoristFrijns He led from lights to flag to seal a 1.9 s win in a 36- lap race, despite the fact that the timing screens needed to reset after scoring the category one trip too soon.

Frijns drew his automobile’s nose together with into Turn 1 however Rowland had the within line to lead by 0.4 s at the end of the opening lap as newly-crowned champ Antonio Felix da Costa leapt from 21 st to 16 th after his dreadful certifying.

With Frijns triggering both of his 35 kW attack mode increases prior to Rowland, the Briton never ever dropped from top place and, with Jean-Eric Vergne stopping working to score points, Rowland leapt from ninth in the champion standings up to 2nd.

Audi motorist Rene Rast scored a desperate podium, having actually harried the back of Andre Lotterer’s Porsche for much of the closing 3rd of the race. Rast took his 2nd and last attack mode behind Lotterer, however he stopped working to put it to utilize as he stayed in 4th as the four-minute benefit went out.

Lotterer bullied his method up the within through the 2nd sector and the set stayed rubbing side-by-side for a string of corners up until Rast held the within line at the Turn 15 barrette. But Rast, who changed …