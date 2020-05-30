Oliver Norwood hoping to help Sheffield United qualify for Europe | Football News



















1:06



Oliver Norwood says the Sheffield United squad are focusing on European qualification

Oliver Norwood says the Sheffield United squad are focusing on European qualification

Oliver Norwood hopes Sheffield United can qualify for Europe when the Premier League season restarts and develop into the “greatest” staff within the membership’s historical past.

The former Northern Ireland worldwide is worked up to proceed the Blades’ marketing campaign on the opening night time of the league’s resumption following the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, with a visit to Aston Villa on the provisional begin date of June 17.

A win at Villa Park would see Sheffield United transfer above Manchester United having performed the identical quantity of video games, with 9 remaining.

A fifth-place end could be sufficient for the Blades to qualify for subsequent season’s Champions League if Manchester City’s European ban is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport subsequent month.

Norwood stated: “[Our attitude] is the previous cliche. We simply take every recreation because it comes and see the place it takes us. We’re not it like we’re going to catch them above.

Chris Wilder has the Sheffield United squad targeted, in accordance to Norwood

“We simply stated ‘let’s go for it in each recreation’. There’s been one recreation, Liverpool away, the place we weren’t at it they usually have been. I feel that’s as soon as out of 28 video games the place we weren’t adequate.

“Other than that, we deserve to be the place we’re. We’ve picked up factors to put us ready. As footballers and as a gaggle, we’d by no means once more get an opportunity of tasting European soccer in our profession.

“So we’ve got to give it everything we’ve got, living by the lockdown rules so we are all available for selection and give ourselves the best opportunity of arguably [becoming] Sheffield United’s greatest team in their history.”

Norwood says supervisor Chris Wilder has refocused the squad after a protracted lay-off and that their check outcomes are even greater than after they began for pre-season in July.

“Chris Wilder said ‘your holidays are over – let’s get back at it!’ Getting into Europe has got to be the goal and nobody should be afraid of saying it,” the 29-year-old added.