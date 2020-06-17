Oliver Dowden: Football fans could return to stadiums for start of next season | Football News





Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said fans could return to stadiums from September

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has hailed the Premier League’s return as a “hugely symbolic moment” in the coronavirus recovery and hinted fans could return to stadiums for the start of next season.

The Premier League season resumed on Wednesday evening with the residual matches scheduled to occur behind closed doors, as the Championship season, which restarts on Saturday, is also set to be completed without fans.

But Dowden believes there’s a possibility of supporters watching matches face-to-face by the full time the 2020-21 season begins in September.

On football’s return, Dowden told Wednesday’s Downing Street daily briefing: “It’s an important step of progress in our careful journey straight back towards normality.

“Of course it will likely be a very different event to what we’re used to, but there is no doubt that is a hugely symbolic moment.

“And I would really hope that by the return of the new season we might take a position whereby some fans could start to return to stadiums.

“I know that would be another important part of restoring the financial position of clubs.”

League bosses have already been associated with initial cross-sport discussions along with sports minister Nigel Huddleston and deputy chief clinical officer Jonathan Van Tam over the potential reopening of stadiums, but talks have reached an early stage.

On the tells you, Dowden stated: “It is a similar procedure to what we should have gone via with the return of live life sport in today’s world. We are receiving intensive wedding to take a look at how that will could be performed safely.

“Clearly we will not only look at the positioning of fans and where they are relative to each other but there is all the issues with how you get in and out of stadiums in a safe way, how you have access to conveniences and everything else.”

Meanwhile, Premier League chief executive Richard Masters stated football may not be “back with a capital B” until fans are able to return in addition to says night clubs have indicated a readiness to become “guinea pigs” in an experimentation close to phased re-openings.

For the time being, even though, supporters are now being urged to stay away, along with Masters alert that get-togethers outside stadiums may chance the league’s ability to complete a good many of the fixture routine on a home-and-away basis.

Free-to-watch features of each remaining Premier League sport this season will be available coming from shortly after typically the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports web site, Sky Sports App in addition to Sky Sports Football Facebook channel.