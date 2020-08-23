Oliver Askew, Conor Daly OK after scary collision

Updates on crashes from the 2020 Indianapolis 500:

LAP 1: ED CARPENTER

Ed Carpenter was the very first motorist sent out to pit roadway in the Indianapolis 500, blaming Zach Veach for pressing him into the wall on the race’s very first lap.

“Unbelievable,” Carpenter stated over the radio on pit roadway. “He had to have known I was there.”

The event was evaluated by stewards and no action was taken versus Veach.

The group at first believed they ‘d have the ability to return on the track rapidly however NBC reported there was extra suspension damage. Carpenter did return on the track.

More: Indy 500 2020: Live updates from the 104th Indianapolis 500

LAP 5: James Davison

The Indy 500 is underway. And it’s off to an unusual start.

James Davison’s ideal front tire ignited on Lap 5. He made it back to the pits securely, however it spelled an early end for his day.

It likewise produced some wild images.

LAP 26: MARCUS ERICSSON

Marcus Ericsson’s quote to be the very first Swedish winner given that Kenny Brack in 1999 ended early after getting loose in Turn 1. Heavy contact in the south chute led to a quick fire, however Ericsson climbed up out untouched.

“It sort of took me by surprise with the rear stepping out like that,” stated Ericsson to NBC Sports.

LAP 84: DALTON KELLETT

A hard day for 500 novice Dalton Kellett ends prior to the midway mark after heavy contact with the Turn 3 wall. Kellett was racing with Ben Hanley when the cars and truck wanted to have actually lost downforce and crashed in the north chute.

LAP 93: CONOR DALY AND …