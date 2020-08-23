Oliveira makes last-turn pass to win thriller

Suzuki’s Joan Mir got the holeshot for the very first start, though had to relinquish his lead to Pramac’s Jack Miller for running at Turn 1 and acquiring a benefit.

Mir was then benched by Takaaki Nakagami on lap 4, though the Suzuki quickly rallied and by the end of the trip was when again in the lead.

He was able to open a lead of over 2 seconds by the end of lap 16 prior to the warning brought the race to a stop after Maverick Vinales suffered a frightening crash at Turn 1.

Having apparently been fighting brake problems all race, Vinales was required to leap off his Yamaha at 130mph when it would not slow, with the bike breaking into flames as it struck the air fence.

Restarted over 12 laps, Mir took the lead once again from Miller off the line, though the Ducati continued into Turn 4.

The Pramac rider fitted fresh softs to the front and back of his bike, while Mir had to experience a medium front that had actually currently done 18 laps.

Mir might not do anything to fend of the riders behind coming through, with Espargaro on the KTM and Oliveira moving through to ferret out Miller by lap 6.

Espargaro, who was having a hard time to run the speed of the leaders prior to the warning, blasted past Miller at the last corner on lap 7 having actually made an unsuccessful effort at Turn 1 the lap prior to.

The factory KTM rider ran a.