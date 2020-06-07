The oil lends an easy and round lusciousness towards the ice cream and, since olive oil goes properly with chocolates, nuts plus fruit, this particular ice cream pairs wonderfully with puddings based about any of these. If you cannot discover Seville a melon, a mandarin will do.

Prep time: 15 mins, plus freezing | Cooking time: 20 minutes

SERVES

Six

INGREDIENTS

4 egg cell yolks

200g caster sugar

500ml dual cream

250ml whole milk

Pinch associated with sea salt

60ml highest quality, fruity olive oil, as well as extra in order to serve

Zest of 1 Seville orange

METHOD

Using a power whisk, combine typically the yolks with the sugar right up until pale plus mousse-like. In the saucepan over the medium warmth, warm typically the cream plus milk right up until they simply comes to the simmer next pour on the yolks inside a steady flow, whisking constantly. Return the combination to a clear pan plus cook over the low warmth, stirring continuously, until the custard begins to thicken, enough to coat the back of a wooden spoon. If you like, you should use a thermometer to check this, it should read around 72C. Add the pinch of salt. Strain the custard by way of a fine sieve into a wide bowl and chill for at least four hours, but preferably over night. When chilled, remove from the fridge and whisk in the olive oil (I use a stick blender for this) until completely emulsified. Churn in a ice-cream machine and freeze. Serve with freshly grated Seville orange zest and a supplementary drizzle of oil.

Recipe from Bitter Honey by Letitia Clark (Hardie Grant, £26, available in hardback & eBook). Download a copy for £15.60 from books.telegraph.co.uk.