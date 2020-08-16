Oliech: Kenya, Mathare United mourn as former international dies

The former forward passed away on Sunday night in a German medical facility after fighting the disease for 4 years

Former Kenya and Mathare United gamer Kevin Oliech, who is bro to Harambee Stars legend Dennis Oliech, has actually handed down.

Oliech passed away on Sunday after a long fight with cancer which had actually left him bedridden for a long time. After fighting the condition for the last 4 years, the former Tusker FC assaulter surrendered in a German medical facility on Sunday night.

The gamer is kept in mind for leading the Slum Boys to their maiden Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title in 2008 under coach Francis Kimanzi.

The Nairobi- based side have actually required to their authorities Facebook page to mourn their former gamer.

“We would like to pass our condolences to the Oliech family following the death of Kevin ‘Yeboah’ Oliech on Sunday evening,” Mathare published.

“Kevin belonged to our 2008 title-winning team and constantly offered his finest whenever he wore the yellow and green jersey. He continued the tradition of the Oliech household at Mathare United contributing to Dennis Oliech’s objectives and Andrew Oyombe’s composure in midfield.

“His death is a big blow to the Mathare United fraternity and we would like to urge all our alumni to support the Oliech family during these tough times.”

The former striker likewise bet defunct Securicor …