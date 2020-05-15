Oleksandr Usyk vs Derek Chisora could be held abroad, says Eddie Hearn | Boxing News



















0:50



Usyk tried to defuse any rigidity on the face off with Chisora by asking for a selfie!

Usyk tried to defuse any rigidity on the face off with Chisora by asking for a selfie!

Derek Chisora’s heavyweight battle with Oleksandr Usyk could be moved overseas, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Chisora and Usyk went head to head at a press convention in March however their battle has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and a brand new date and placement has but to be finalised.

Hearn confirmed Usyk vs Chisora wouldn’t happen inside his first month again, deliberate for July. He informed Sky Sports: “It will wait in the short term. It is not in the initial four-week period.

Usyk will danger his standing as WBO obligatory challenger by going through Chisora

“I spoke to Alexander Krassyuk of K2 Promotions [Usyk’s representatives] and we’re various choices for that venue.

“In time you will notice crowds return however at what stage? One thousand? Ten-thousand? Eighty-thousand?

“There are choices to stage issues with a barely smaller crowd however in a novel atmosphere that we’re [in the UK]. That’s exterior of our preliminary return.

“There are a lot of international locations proper now saying: ‘We wish to carry main sport again and present the world that we’re open to enterprise’.

“That might apply to a fight like Usyk vs Chisora.”

The British Boxing Board of Control are “hopeful” that the game can return within the UK in July with a most of 5 fights on every invoice, which can be reviewed by the board, and there should be a pre-tournament medical kind, COVID-19 testing and pre-tournament quarantine.

0:44 Chisora has promised to knock out Usyk Chisora has promised to knock out Usyk

0:56 Usyk dismisses Chisora’s plan Usyk dismisses Chisora’s plan

Dillian Whyte will collide with Alexander Povetkin behind closed doorways within the UK in July, Hearn has beforehand mentioned.

Katie Taylor’s undisputed light-weight title battle in opposition to Amanda Serrano, which Hearn referred to as “the best women’s fight ever”, could land on the identical occasion as Whyte vs Povetkin.

But Anthony Joshua’s IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight title defence in opposition to Kubrat Pulev is looking for a brand new date and placement.

“The focus remains the same – do the fight in the UK,” Hearn mentioned.

“We have additionally now conceded that AJ will solely battle as soon as this 12 months.

“Before it was all about getting that fight in early-August to make sure we could fight in December. Because of the preparation needed and the magnitude of his shows, AJ will only box once in 2020.

“We hope between September and December reside gates will return to the UK. There can be an opportunity they will not – if that is the case, we’ll take the battle elsewhere.

“We have had a number of approaches from the Middle East, China, and Croatia to stage the fight. We want to give ourselves every opportunity to stage it in the UK but we know it may not be possible.”