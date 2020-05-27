Ole Miss musical theatre student inspires women on TikTok to feel confident in their own body

A University of Mississippi musical theater main goes viral on TikTok for her make-up tutorials and her authentic phase “How to Catfish a Man”.Lydia Myers began the phase as a satirical joke on males courting women that take pleasure in make-up. She stated she has seen imply feedback to make-up movies like “Wow what a catfish” and “Imagine waking up to her in the morning without all of the makeup…she looks nothing like that!”Myers stated make-up is taken into account an artwork and a type of expression. She stated folks shouldn’t be bullied for doing one thing that will make them feel stunning or simply desires to mess around with make-up. So, she began a collection about how to “catfish” as a manner to take folks’s imply feedback and switch them right into a joke. “Nobody can use the term ‘catfish’ as an insult against me again because I have created such a fun new connotation on the word,” Myers stated. “I’m in on every inside joke about myself, and it’s a way for me to be able to laugh.”Myers stated her favourite half about filming the collection was she was ready to strive new make-up types and be the sunshine for folks going by a troublesome time or being bullied.”I have had people reach out to me saying these videos made their day,” Myers stated. “One girl told me she watches my series while she is going through chemo, and the laughter and positivity has really helped her. That is why I do it, to make people smile.”Myers helps and promotes women encouraging women and serving to them feel confident in their body whether or not having a pure face or any sort of make-up on. “Social media is a source of negativity in today’s world, and I want my page and videos to make people smile and feel encouraged. My goal is to make women feel confident.”

A University of Mississippi musical theater main goes viral on TikTok for her make-up tutorials and her authentic phase “How to Catfish a Man”. Lydia Myers began the phase as a satirical joke on males courting women that take pleasure in make-up. She stated she has seen imply feedback to make-up movies like “Wow what a catfish” and “Imagine waking up to her in the morning without all of the makeup…she looks nothing like that!” Myers stated makeup is considered an art and a form of expression. She stated folks shouldn’t be bullied for doing one thing that will make them feel stunning or simply desires to mess around with make-up. So, she began a collection about how to “catfish” as a manner to take folks’s imply feedback and switch them right into a joke. “Nobody can use the term ‘catfish’ as an insult against me again because I have created such a fun new connotation on the word,” Myers stated. “I’m in on every inside joke about myself, and it’s a way for me to be able to laugh.” Myers stated her favourite half about filming the collection was she was ready to strive new makeup styles and be the sunshine for folks going by a troublesome time or being bullied. “I have had people reach out to me saying these videos made their day,” Myers stated. “One girl told me she watches my series while she is going through chemo, and the laughter and positivity has really helped her. That is why I do it, to make people smile.” Myers helps and promotes women encouraging women and serving to them feel confident in their body whether or not having a pure face or any sort of make-up on. “Social media is a source of negativity in today’s world, and I want my page and videos to make people smile and feel encouraged. My goal is to make women feel confident.”

Source link