Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tips Dean Henderson to become Manchester United and England No 1 | Football News





Dean Henderson was called up to the senior England squad for the first time last October

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Dean Henderson has “proved” he will carry on to become first-choice goalkeeper for Manchester United and England.

Henderson has spent yesteryear two seasons on loan as No 1 at Sheffield United, earning promotion from the Championship under Chris Wilder in his first before impressing this term in the top flight.

Manchester United are required to grant academy product Henderson permission to see out the elongated 2019/20 campaign at Bramall Lane, ahead of its resumption on June 17, with discussions ongoing over where his future lies next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects Henderson to be No 1 at Old Trafford in the future

“Dean has made some great choices over the years and has developed fantastically,” said Solskjaer. “We’re looking at that in terms of where he’s going to be next season, but confirmed that has maybe not been decided.

“This season has proved a great experience for him, he’s done himself some favours with his performances, and proved he will be England’s No 1 and Man United’s No 1 at some point.”

A Villa vs Sheff Utd Live on

Tottenham vs Man Utd Live on

Manchester United stay two points in front of the Blades, getting played a casino game more, because both golf clubs target European qualification along with Wilder not able to demand Henderson credited to typically the terms regarding his financial loan when the edges meet in Old Trafford on June 24, survive Sky Sports.

First-choice Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea signed a fresh four-year offer, with the approach to a further yr, last September, but Solskjaer is in undoubtedly about the improvement 23-year-old Henderson continues to make.

“It’s not really my work to keep your players joyful or within the team or perhaps out of it. Part of it is usually their obligation of performing and doing well.

“Dean has made some great choices over the years and developed fantastically – and still is.”

Sheffield United visit Aston Villa around the opening nights the go back of the Premier League this specific Wednesday

Watch the Premier League along with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League online games when the time of year resumes. In addition to the 39 matches currently scheduled to be transmit exclusively survive Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more fits will be available to both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky’s free-to-air Pick channel, permitting the whole region to participate the go back of reside sport.

Free-to-watch illustrates of every leftover Premier League game this year will be available coming from shortly after typically the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports site, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football Facebook channel.