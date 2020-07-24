Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United team have shown they are going places | Football News





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side have not lost in the Premier League because January – a run of 13 matches

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks his gamers have made remarkable development this season and has actually prompted them to top an appealing domestic project by protecting a location in the leading 4.

United travel to Leicester on Sunday – survive on Sky Sports – with both sides aiming to protect a location in next season’s Champions League.

Solskjaer’s side started the season gradually and were as low as 14 th in October, however a 13- video game unbeaten run that go back to January has actually seen them increase to 3rd location with simply one video game staying.

Leicester vs Man Utd Live on

While he understands United have not yet protected their location in the leading 4, Solskjaer is pleased with his team’s development, stating ahead of their journey to the King Power Stadium: “Let’s get this video game out of the method and get 3rd position and continue the development and the journey this team’s on.

“Of course we have actually had some difficult times this season, some problems, however I believe we have actually shown and we have actually shown that this is a team going places.

“If we get an outcome versus Leicester, I believe everybody will state that this journey has actually been an excellent one.

United’s remarkable kind in 2020 has actually accompanied the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in January

“But then again, this is not the end of the journey. If you get there, it’s not ‘breath and relax’, it’s ‘go again’. We know there are two teams too far ahead of us, so we have to step it up even more.”

‘Fans might have made us additional points’

United have dropped simply 6 points in 8 video games because the Premier League rebooted last month, however Solskjaer says they might have made a lot more had they been playing in front of fans.

In specific, Solskjaer says the Old Trafford crowd might have assisted United turn house draws versus Southampton and West Ham into important wins in their pursuit of a top-four location.

United were held to a 1-1 attract an empty Old Trafford by West Ham previously today – their 2nd succeeding house draw

He stated: “I believe the gamers have simply got utilized to this circumstance and we have actually simply got to get on with it. The fans would have made a huge distinction, obviously they would have, at both house and away video games.

“Football without the fans, for me, is not the very same. They’re a part of football due to the fact that we are together and it must be with the fans.

“That enthusiasm, interest, energy, perhaps we required to go above and beyond versus West Ham or to safeguard the desperate objective versus Southampton.

“I think it would have made a difference because our fans are the best at Old Trafford. There’s no better place to chase goals. But we’ll get there again. I think we’ve given our fans something to look forward to.”