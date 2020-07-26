Ole Gunnar Solskjaer pleased to have proved critics wrong after Man Utd finish third | Football News



















Ole Gunnar Solskjaer states his Manchester United group must take pride in the method they completed the season, after protecting third location and Champions League credentials

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is pleased to have proved the critics wrong by doing it his method at Manchester United after they completed third in the PremierLeague

United verified their location in the leading 4 with a 2-0 win over Leicester City, significance Solskjaer’s side will play Champions League football next season.

United likewise extended their unbeaten streak to 14 video games in the Premier League with the win, which is their longest run without defeat in the league considering that April2017 It caps a great end to the project for Solskjaer, who has actually guided United back into Europe’s leading competitors regardless of just remaining in the leading 4 for the last 2 matchdays.

The success offered fantastic complete satisfaction to Solskjaer after they were tipped to lose out on the leading 4 at the start of the season and his position as supervisor questioned at numerous points of the season.

“I don’t think many were predicting it, the predictions were for us to finish sixth or seventh,” he stated.

When asked if he took inspiration from those early season forecasts, he responded: “I’ve constantly been made that method. If I’m getting criticised that makes me more powerful in what I’m doing. Please do not applaud me excessive as I’ll get contented. That’s the method I’m made.

” I think in what I do and think in what I’ve been doing. We all have various concepts of management and I do it my method. That’s the only method I can do it. The gamers purchased into it and have taken on board what we have actually been doing. I’m not going to state I’m not the man, naturally, as I’m in the task. I think in what I’m doing.

“It’s a massive achievement by the staff and players. They are incredible. I had a chat with all of them today saying no matter what happened today we’d had a fantastic season. We’re building a culture. I’m very pleased and proud of their efforts. To win this game was massive mentally as we’ve lost two semi-finals.”

Bruno Fernandes has yet to taste defeat for United in the Premier League considering that signing up with from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Although he was on the edges of the video game at the King Power Stadium, he took his tally to 8 objectives with the opening strike from the charge area and he has actually likewise made 7 helps in his 14 looks, indicating no gamer in the Premier League has more objective participations (15) considering that his launching.

Solskjaer confesses Fernandes’ contribution to United’s upswing in outcomes has actually been substantial.

“We have to admit that he’s been a massive influence,” he stated.

“A massive impact and he has been scoring and creating goals. But also his enthusiasm and mentality has helped. Maybe today you could see a tired Bruno but that’s natural as he’s played to much. You can see his passion and he was moaning a little here and there, we might have to take that away from him sometimes. But he stepped up, calm as you like and tucked away the penalty.”

Rodgers: We’re delighted by Europe

A triumph would have sent out Leicester into the leading 4 at United’s expenditure however it is the Europa League for them after they completed fifth.

Youri Tielemans, Demarai Gray and Harvey Barnes all went close, while Jamie Vardy struck the bar with a snapped header.

The Foxes still return to Europe after a three-year space and their season stays a success regardless of losing a 14- point lead they held over United in January.

Boss Brendan Rodgers stated: “Absolutely, we’re delighted by that[Europe] We completed in the second-highest league position in the club’s Premier League history. It takes us into Europe and I’m truly delighted by that.

“It’s that next action for this team. We’ve showed up a bit earlier than what we believed however the kids have had an excellent season.

“I can’t fault their effort and spirit. Next year it’s about ambition, improving the quality and this experience will serve us really well.”