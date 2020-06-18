Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba’s return, and Man Utd’s culture shift | Football News





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is assisting to get the most readily useful out of Marcus Rashford

“Coming from where he’s come from, to make the difference, it will mean more for him than any goal he’s scored so far, because it changes people’s lives.”

Marcus Rashford’s work to improve money and change government policy to boost the lives of kids around the country has been an inspirational story all through lockdown – and Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks proudly in what his striker has achieved.

“He’s a fine young man. We’re extremely proud, I’m sure his family is extremely proud,” Solskjaer tells Sky Sports, during a special interview in front of United’s come back to Premier League action against Tottenham on Friday night.

“He’s shown human skills, leadership skills and qualities. He was captain for us in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Man City and we want to help him become the grown-up and the man he’s got the potential to be.”

Rashford is only 22 but he is maturing right into a role model in wider society. His development as a footballer is moving at an easy pace too.

Under the management of former United frontman Solskjaer, the England international has had his best scoring season of his career. After an extended lay-off with a straight back injury, which threatened to get rid of his season early, Rashford has had the opportunity to use football’s suspension to obtain back ready for the delayed run-in – and a crucial couple of weeks for his club.

“He’s looking good,” Solskjaer says. “He’s keen on getting straight back and playing football. That’s his passion alongside the passion he is shown now for the free meals.

“He’s maturing and he’s getting decidedly more and more used compared to that inside-left forward position. I do believe, being a right-footed striker, that’s always a great position to stay.

Rashford’s impressive form for United this year

“Through the middle, he’ll also play as a partnership in a two, but this is the beauty of Marcus, he is played many positions. But mainly this year has been on the left, where I feel he is developed a great deal.

“He’s maturing in his decision making, his movement is excellent and his physique is obviously going to be considered a challenge for anybody playing against him.

“He’s always had the composure and the calmness. When you step up against Paris Saint-Germain like he did and take a penalty – his first penalty for the first team – the way he did, you can see a boy who is confident on the pitch and composed on the pitch.”

Pogba ‘raring to go’

Paul Pogba is straight back available after having a long injury lay-off

Rashford isn’t the only fit-again star name Solskjaer has been able to welcome straight back for the restart. Paul Pogba has been limited by just five starts in the Premier League this year but he’s finally had the opportunity to over come an ankle problem.

The midfielder’s future was uncertain early in the day in the entire year, but Solskjaer says Pogba is now itching and swelling to get straight back onto the pitch – and believes he can form an exciting partnership in the centre of the park with January signing and fan favourite Bruno Fernandes.

“Paul has had a difficult season. But he’s been excited, he’s raring to go,” said Solskjaer. “He’s worked hard, he is been in a great mood and he’s prepared to step up now.

“We’ve seen glimpses in working out sessions and in the [friendly] game against West Brom [how he might combine with Fernandes] but good players can always play together.

“Paul’s main thing now’s to get his rhythm straight back, get proper match fit. I do not think anyone can get Paul and Marcus to be flying straight away. We have to accept they might have a few games before they are really where they were.

“But I’m patient with that, getting game time to make sure he’s fit and back to 100 per cent.”

Hit the floor running

Time isn’t necessarily on Solskjaer’s side, though, with United facing key games right from the restart.

After Spurs away on Friday night, they simply take on yet another side battling them for the Champions League spots in Sheffield United on Wednesday before an FA Cup quarter-final with Norwich next Saturday.

It’s an intense re-introduction after 3 months off but Solskjaer insists his squad are ready for the challenge.

“We’re as well prepared as we can be,” that he says. “Every new season – and it feels like a fresh season – you’re always a little bit excited but you have the butterflies because you need to know where you’re at.

“But we’ve prepared well and throughout the lockdown the fitness coaches have been in touch with the boys, they will have had video training sessions, and they look mentally fresh and physically they’ve looked well.

“We need to hit the ground running. We’ve got three important games coming up in one week and you want to create that momentum going that we had when we stopped.”

“We took a step back and said, ‘we need to change the culture'”

After such a long time away, Solskjaer is excited to get back once again to action. But there is also a real sense of optimism from the United manager that, after very nearly a full season in charge, he’s beginning to mould his side – and the environment at the club – how that he wants it to be.

“I’ve been very pleased with the development of the players that were here,” he says. “The signings we made are actually good acquisitions and the club – we took a step back and said we must change the culture, change a few things – and I’ve been able to produce decisions using their backing.

We needed to create an environment that is both challenging but also developing for the players. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“For me, the group with the coaches is a good environment to work in. It’s a fantastic feeling if you are always looking towards coming in and seeing everybody, which is one of many first steps we made. We had a need to create a breeding ground which is both challenging but additionally developing for the players.

“Obviously now we’re coming to an essential period because of this team aswell. Nine games left. It’s a mini-season. But we must catch up lost ground because of the period we lost too many points just after the beginning.

“So that is the challenge for us. The boys will have to perform now.”

