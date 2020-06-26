Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss unsure how coronavirus will impact transfers | Football News





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already spent big as Manchester United boss

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he could be in the dark about how much money that he will need to spend come july 1st as the club cope with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

United have invested heavily over the last 12 months, spending more than £200m on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Daniel James and Bruno Fernandes, as Solskjaer begins his overhaul of the squad.

Arrivals are expected at Old Trafford this summer after another season without challenging for the title – which has wound up in the hands of rivals Liverpool – with Borussia Dortmund forward Sancho among their targets.

Borussia Dortmund want £100m for Jadon Sancho

But funds may not be as readily available as before, warns Solskjaer.

“I think the pandemic has hit everyone really hard,” said Solskjaer in front of Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie at Norwich.

“I still think we have to wait and see how things are panning out to know the actual effects of the pandemic, to understand what kind of financial state we have been in.

“You see some teams invest, some teams do not. We’ll need to take a big look at things ourselves to see how hard we’ve been hit. I know the club has announced a couple of numbers before.

“It’s not for me personally to say here now we intend to have X amount because I do not really know. I do not really know how hard we have been hit. We really are a financially strong club, but we are also probably being hit a lot more than anybody else.

“Let’s see how quickly we could get our fans back to the stadium and of course the league position is going to be very important to us in 2010. If we could get a trophy, the FA Cup or the Europa League.

“The Europa League will also qualify us for the Champions League, there’s still a lot of uncertainty and these three or four months, every businessman in the world, every footballer in the world, I think everyone is still unsure what the effect will be.”

‘We’ve shown we could match most readily useful teams’

United have beaten Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham in 2010, as well as taking points off a Liverpool team which has only lost once in the league, but attended unstuck against teams reduce the dining table.

Solskjaer is encouraged by United’s results in the big games but has told his squad they need to boost their consistency to achieve the level of title-winners Liverpool.

United have done the double over Manchester City and Chelsea this season

“I feel that we have shown at our best that we can match the best teams,” continued Solskjaer.

“That could be the challenge for me personally and the players truly that we might have that consistency now. We cannot afford to have the bad periods that individuals had previously in the summer season.

“Of course anybody can get injuries and be out for a while. We are still one of many youngest teams in the league and we need to learn how to win games that this season we have drawn or lost.

“But yes I do see a team building and developing into a team how we see Man Utd and hopefully that can mean we will move up the table and challenge yes definitely.”