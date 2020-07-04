Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails ‘specialist goalscorer’ Mason Greenwood after double | Football News





Mason Greenwood scored twice for Manchester United against Bournemouth

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed “special” Mason Greenwood because the teenager scored twice in Manchester United’s 5-2 make an impression on Bournemouth.

The 18-year-old Greenwood grabbed the first of his two goals with a powerful left-footed strike to produce it 2-1 before showing his two-footed prowess by firing home the fourth with his right, taking his tally to 15 for the season across all competitions.

Asked if he’d known a new player with such power and precision in front of goal, Solskjaer said: “No, I don’t think I’ve.

“I have seen Wayne Rooney at the same age and Mason is a specialist finisher and specialist goalscorer he knows exactly what related to the ball when he is on the pitch.

“If he shoots he will score, he is going to get better and his general play has improved.”

Mason Greenwood celebrates his second goal against Bournemouth

So how far can Greenwood go? Solskjaer was asked perhaps the youngster’s career will have exactly the same trajectory as former United players Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo but he was tight-lipped in his response: “I do not want to compare him to Rooney or Ronaldo as that’s not fair and he’ll create his or her own career.

“He’s carrying it out his own way. Both of the have had fantastic careers and I’m sure if Mason keeps on doing the proper things and making good decisions he’ll have an incredible career too.

“It’s Mason’s first season but we’ve always known there’s a special kid there.”

In a power performance, filled with attacking flair, United extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches across all competitions.

“It’s exciting. It was great attacking football, with some fantastic goals,” Solskjaer added.

“It’s too bad our fans couldn’t be here and spur us on as you can see the vitality in the team, you can observe the atmosphere within the team, but, if that crowd will be here, that lifts you much more. That’s a game title for the fans, that’s one the Stretford End would have enjoyed. It has been six or seven or eight then, so, obviously, it’s a strange feeling playing in front of no-one, but I believe the team is doing excellent.

“I think they’re doing whatever they can to create that atmosphere themselves.”

Lindelof ‘felt his back’

Victor Lindelof was replaced because of a right back injury

Solskjaer named the same starting XI for the third Premier League game running, highlighting the current advanced of consistency within their performance level. However, he may need certainly to tweak his back four for Thursday’s game with Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports, as Victor Lindelof was substituted with a back injury. Eric Bailly replaced him to make just his fourth Premier League appearance of the season.

“Victor felt his back,” Solskjaer said.

“So there clearly was no need to just take any risks, but Eric’s fine. He’s got his game, 45 minutes, played against Norwich, played against West Brom [in a friendly at Old Trafford before the Premier League’s resumption], so he’ll be fine playing.”