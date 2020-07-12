Ole Gunnar Solskjaer exclusive: The blueprint to success at Manchester United | Football News







Think of an effective football team, and mistakes don’t come to mind. Triumph arises from being drilled, faultless, always picking your best option, knowing your role with a radar-like awareness, needless to say punctuated by technical ability.

Premier League players shouldn’t make mistakes, specially not those at elite clubs. Correct? Not strictly.

Premier League managers are challenging this and proving its inaccuracy by winning titles. The freedom to make mistakes in the opposition half has been section of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola’s narrative for years. Once their players get to a certain position on the pitch, it’s up to them. Try what you want, because that section of the pitch is too chaotic and unpredictable for rules. The more you take to, and the more mental options available, a lot more likely something will hit.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer isn’t any different, and the last three-and-a-half weeks of football suggest he’s setting it up right.

Manchester United have become the very first Premier League side to win four straight games by a three-goal margin; each win and all 14 goals have already been through bold attacking play, trying this, trying that, and not sweating over a misplaced pass in the ultimate third.

“In the first two or three moments after you win the ball, can you go forward?” he tells Sky Sports ahead of the Monday Night Football clash with Southampton at Old Trafford. “Can you go straight at them? If you lose the ball, do not worry about it! You are so close to them, you can win it right back. It has been so excellent to begin to see the attitude of: ‘OK, I am going to try, of course, if I do not succeed I am going to just go and win the ball back!’

“It’s fantastic for me to see them express themselves, because that’s a Manchester United team. We need to take chances, take risks, be brave, and most of the time you will reap the rewards if you are brave. We need to keep that mentality and bravery going forward.”

The advantages of this environment, where mistakes aren’t internally punished, are limitless. It means confidence is harder to break, it means you try things you wouldn’t usually, and for United, it means deteriorating teams who sit deep. A rigid attack usually stalls.

It has been the blueprint to Klopp and Guardiola’s success, and if Solskjaer is to succeed, it’ll be the basis of his.

But that habitat is difficult to build. We are taught from the young age – from school, parents, coaches – that mistakes carry punishment or derision, but Solskjaer has been building this culture at United since being confirmed as manager. In October he said that culture was a work happening, and though it really is ever-evolving, the outcomes are becoming clearer. It has been difficult at times, and that he thanks Manchester United for the faith shown.

“We experienced some difficult spells, specially around that point in October, and the club have already been very good around, they’ve kept in touch with us and have seen and known what we’re doing, and they’ve believed in what we’re doing.

“We were allowed to keep making the decisions without thinking about what could have been. They knew our ambition, what we want here, the environment we want here, which will then be the foundation for moving up the table.”

Like Klopp and Guardiola, Solskjaer has non-negotiables. As far since the Norwegian is worried, hard work is just a choice, something you can start and leave on, and its own efficiency now is easier to get a grip on.

We experienced some difficult spells, specially around that point in October, and the club have already been very good around… We were allowed to keep making the decisions without contemplating what has been. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

“To have the right mindset is a choice. You cannot choose not to give 100 per cent. You cannot choose to think: ‘Oh no, I’m not going to run after the ball.’ You can have the right mindset before the game to think: ‘I’m going to be a Manchester United player, I’m going to take risks, I’m going to be brave, I’ve got to try and make a difference in the right areas of the pitch, and if it doesn’t work, so what?’ What’s the worst thing that can happen, you lose the ball and you try to win it back!”

Comparing this season’s numbers with last season’s, Solskjaer’s culture is seen.

Try more > fail more > fight more (Per game) 18/19 (From Dec 18) 19/20 Passes ending in final third 147 160.5 Possession lost 132 141 Recoveries 56 64 Possession won in final third 3 4

They’re trying more high up the pitch, which inevitably means they are losing it more high up the pitch. The heads-up mentality, where losing the ball prompts a chase to win it right back, rather than a strop, is also clear to see. Their recoveries are up, as is their ability to win the ball in the ultimate third.

It helps having six players before an improving defence with a point to prove. Bruno Fernandes’ honey moon shows no sign of fading, and somewhat surprisingly Paul Pogba looks much more comfortable not being the main man, with Nemanja Matic clearing any mess behind him and earning a new contract in the process. Both Pogba and Matic’s current standing seemed an impossibility just a few months ago.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic have both impressed considering that the restart

The front three looks equally cohesive. Mason Greenwood, 18 and devastating, is showing little sign of the rawness you expect from the talent his age. His 16 United goals have already been a variety bag of treats – he is already scored more kinds of goals than many seasoned strikers – and that he represents the fearless attitude Solskjaer wants to instil.

“I think if you are that age you haven’t any fear whatsoever. Mason fades there, enjoys playing and does what he does. He’s done that since he was a kid. He’s been in this club his whole footballing life, and he has been taught and coached, but additionally has taught himself good habits about receiving the ball on the half-turn, if you want to turn a defender inside or outside. It’s exactly the same with Anthony (Martial) and Marcus (Rashford), they all have that kind of positive demeanour and mind-set. To me, that’s football.

“I think the front three did a lot of good work in the lockdown to be physically ready. They are known as technical players, skilful players, but the first thing we always ask for is that mentality and humility to work hard. That comes first, and then all their skills and qualities in front of goal come. They create chances for themselves with their pressing and movement, it’s not just their skills.”

United’s front three have been in devastating form, specifically 18-year-old Mason Greenwood

Lately, Rashford has shown how effective they can be even without scoring – he’s rarely a passenger in virtually any United attack – while Martial is finding a position that suits him. More importantly for Solskjaer, the Frenchman is putting a shift in.

“I’ve been happy with Anthony. You is able to see his work rate, his foundation. There were some stats last season on our strikers, and he is really taken on the challenge and answered the questions I asked of work rate. We have to begin from the front with this pressing, and he’s really taken that on board.

“Marcus is still a young boy developing, too. All three of them can see a pass, can play a pass, they can score, they are physical, they can make runs and create chances for others. We are trying to develop them all of the time; this isn’t a one-day thing, or a ‘sometimes’ thing, this is about creating good habits.”

Solskjaer has been consistent with his messaging for the duration of his time as manager. He’s never too high, never too low, and gives weight to process, mentality and culture. The blueprint is clear, and results attended of late, but Solskjaer’s definition of success is different, and he is keen to stress United have achieved nothing yet.

United are fighting for an area in the very best four, which seemed impossible just a few months back, but Solskjaer insists they’ve achieved nothing yet

“Of course, once you keep getting good results and you can see progress in how we play, you are happy. Then again, we’ve had to have this run to take a chance to achieve what we want to achieve this season, because we’ve achieved nothing so far.

“We have not won any trophies. But success in the years ahead is to keep improving the team, keep developing, because it just isn’t the destination that is the way of measuring success, really, it is what we do.

“With results, you can’t always say that life is fair, as it isn’t. Sometimes you don’t have the result you deserve in football, but if we keep doing the right things, improving each day, then we shall end up hopefully as an effective Manchester United team.”

