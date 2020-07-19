Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits his team selection in the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea ‘didn’t work’ | Football News





Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decided to rest three of his key players – and it backfired

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits his team selection against Chelsea “didn’t work” as resting key players backfired in the FA Cup semi-final defeat.

David De Gea was to blame twice as Chelsea ended Manchester United’s long unbeaten run with a 3-1 win at Wembley to book their place in the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

United – on a 19-match unbeaten run in all competitions – started without Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood as Solskjaer made four changes from the victory over Crystal Palace, switching to play a right back three.

He was forced in to a change right before Chelsea took the lead when Eric Bailly had to be stretchered off with a serious-looking head injury, an instant Solskjaer thought had a “massive impact” on the game.

0:40 Manchester United manger Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides an update on the health of defender Eric Bailly after that he suffered a head injury against Chelsea in the FA Cup Manchester United manger Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers an update on the health of defender Eric Bailly after he suffered a head injury against Chelsea in the FA Cup

The United boss also admitted he previously one eye on United’s Premier League clash with West Ham on Wednesday night whenever choosing his XI.

He said: “We picked a team to give us a best possible opportunity to go through in the cup and be ready for Wednesday. It didn’t work today. We had to change things at half-time when Eric came off but that will stand us in good stead for Wednesday. I picked the team today to go through.”

De Gea is fast becoming under some pressure to retain his place for United after a group of uncharacteristic mistakes this season, and he added two more to his copybook with poor attempts to keep out shots from Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount either side of half-time.

“Everyone has to be perform and everyone has a chance to stake a claim,” Solskjaer said.

“David knows he should have saved the second goal, but that’s done now. It’s hard for a goalkeeper to make amends. It’s so much easier for outfield players. He showed in the rest of the game that he made a few good saves but David knows he should have saved that one.”

Man Utd vs West Ham Live on

Attention now turns to Wednesday night when United host West Ham, survive Sky Sports Premier League.

Leicester’s defeat on Sunday at Spurs means the teams are level on points in the race for Champions League qualification but United have a game in hand before they play Leicester on the final day. As it stands, two draws would be enough for Solskjaer’s side.

“The more help we get from others, the better,” that he said when asked about Leicester’s result.

“But if we do our job on Wednesday we’ll be in a good position before the Leicester game. We want to make sure we’re in a position to win the last game so we can qualify. We’ve got to regroup and go again on Wednesday. We have loads of things to learn but we are developing. This team took a knock today but let’s see how the reaction is on Wednesday.”