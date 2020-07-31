Oldham Athletic dismiss head coach Dino Maamria after 10 months in charge | Football News





Dino Maamria handled Oldham and Stevenage over the last season

Oldham have actually sacked head coach Dino Maamria after 10 months in charge.

The 49- year-old Tunisian changed Laurent Banide in September 2019 and leaves the Latics having actually supervised 9 wins in 32 video games for the League Two side.

They ended up the reduced League Two season in 19 th position on a points-per-game basis.

Abdallah Lemsagam took control of ownership in 2018 with Oldham now searching for a seventh brand-new supervisor ever since.

It has actually been a vibrant project for Maamria who started the 2019-20 season as Stevenage manager, just to be dismissed after stopping working to win any of their opening 7 league matches.

At the start of July, Oldham had a winding-up petition dismissed by the High Court after a financial obligation owed to HM Revenue and Customs was cleared.

Barrister Jessica Powers, who represented the HMRC, informed the judge that cash had actually been paid however offered no indicator just how much the club had actually owed.