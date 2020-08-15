Oldboytech AUX Cable, [2-Pack, 4ft, Hi-Fi Sound] 3.5mm Nylon Braided AUX Cord for Car Compatible with Stereos, Speaker, iPod iPad, Headphones and More



Oldboytech 3.5mm Premium Auxiliary Audio Cable

A combination of incredible sound, durability and universal compatibility make this one of the real choice for those serious about audio.

Universal Compatibility, Connect Any Device

3.5mm Audio Cable is compatible with all digital devices (phones, headphones, tablets, laptops, in-car stereos, mp3 players, portable speakers and more) with standard 3.5mm aux port. Plug in and play your sound.

Superior Sound Quality-Hi-Fi Stereo Performance

The male-to-male stereo audio cable transmits audio in stereo format. 24K gold-plated contacts ensure the cleanest sound experience possible.

4 Feet/1.2M Double-Braided Nylon Aux Cord- Super Durable and Flexible

Double-braided nylon exterior prevents tangling and adds another layer of durability, life is 5 times greater than original audio cables.

Beveled Step-Down Design-Superb Fit

Connector of oldboytech audio cable has been slightly extended to fit more devices model and phone cases. Its intelligent step-down design provides a secure fit with phones while case on.

24K Gold-Plated Connectors

Superior conductivity means that your music and audio is able to shine. With added corrosion resistance you can look forward to years of superb sound.

Incredibly Durable

With a 15000+ bend lifespan several times longer than original audio cables, double-braided nylon exterior and four feet of durable, flexible cord, this cable really is made to last.

Superb Fit

Ultra slim extensions to the aux jacks enable use with pretty much any phone or tablet case. No need to remove cases during use.

Intelligent step-down design provides a secure fit preventing your phones falling out.

Premium Materials



Enameled pure silver wires seamlessly transmits stereo audio for high quality sounds.

Premium metallic housing which makes it easily survive everyday usage and gives it a more stylish and elegant appearance that goes great with your expensive gadgets.

It is simply one of the most durable cables on the market.

Universal Compatibility



Oldboytech 3.5mm male to male audio cable is compatible with all devices with a 3.5mm aux port.

Cable Length

6.6Feet/2M

0.65 Feet/20CM

6.6Feet/2M

6Feet/1.83M

6Feet/1.83M

Connector Gender

Male to Male

Male to 2x Female

Male to Female

3.5mm Male to 2RCA Male

2-Male to 2-Male RCA

Cable Interface

A-Male to B-Male

AUX/3.5mm Jack

AUX/3.5mm Jack

3.5mm/RCA Jack

RCA Jack

Pack

2 Pack

2 Pack

2 Pack

2 Pack

2 Pack

2 PACK (Nylon Braided, 4Ft/1.2M) STEREO AUDIO CABLE Double-braided nylon exterior, 2.4K Gold-plated connectors, pure silver wire core

PREMIUM SOUND QUALITY for MUSIC creates a secure connection, while its dual shielding, polished metal molding

DURABLE-BRAIDED Cord & LADDER DESIGN With a tested 15000+ bend lifespan, double-braided nylon audio cables adding to the durability and tangle free.

3.5MM AUDIO CABLE UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY The 3.5mm Stereo Audio Cable is compatible with all digital devices

What You Get: 2-Pack 3.5mm Male to Male Stereo Audio Cords 4Ft/1.2M with Lifetime Warranty and friendly customer service.