Old-school Grenadier is British billionaire’s brand new off-road SUV brand

He aimed to build a “utilitarian” 4×4 which may appeal to adventurers and landowners rather than fashionable urbanites seeking so-called “Chelsea Tractors.”

The result is the Grenadier, which is named following the London pub where that he first created the idea while bemoaning the demise of the Defender with pals.

Sir Jim, founder of the Ineos petrochemicals group and currently Britain’s fifth richest man, hopes to ensure success where Sir James Dyson –­ Britain’s richest man –­ failed.

The vacuum pioneer recently ditched his bid to construct an electric car rival to Tesla after sinking £500 million to the project.

But Sir Jim reckons he has found a gap in the market and hopes to market around 25,000 Grenadiers when they carry on sale next year.

He is considered to have invested 600 British pounds ($745) million of his estimated 12.5 billion fortune in the project.

“The Grenadier project started by distinguishing a gap in the market, abandoned by an amount of manufacturers, for a utilitarian off-road vehicle,” that he said.

“This gave us our engineering blueprint for a capable, durable and reliable 4×4 built to handle the world’s harshest environments.”

Sir Jim was so thinking about the project he even took Land Rover to court so that you can use aspects of the Defender’s shape in his design.

When Land Rover learned of his plans it sought to trademark six variants, from the initial 1948 model to the 2016 edition.

But the Intellectual Property Office ruled that the vehicle’s shape had not been different enough from that of other 4×4 models to justify a trademark.

Ineos Automotive will put the automobile into production at a former Ford plant in Bridgend, South Wales, creating up to 500 jobs.

The chassis and human anatomy will be stated in Portugal, the engine can come from BMW in Germany and the suspension is being manufactured by Magna in Austria.

Toby Ecuyer, the Grenadier’s designer, said: “The brief was simple. We set out to design a modern, functional and highly capable 4×4 vehicle with utility at its core.”

He said the Grenadier is “there to accomplish everything you need and nothing you don’t — nothing is for show.

“Modern engineering and production techniques ensure the Grenadier is highly capable, but we have been in a position to stay true to the essence of fabricating a utilitarian vehicle that may stand the test of time.”

The Grenadier will have permanent four-wheel drive, a ladder-frame chassis and lockable differentials.

It will have an inside that can be hosed down and there will be a pickup version for farmers and tradesmen.

The model is expected to cost between 30,000 pounds ($38,000) and 45,000 pounds ($56,000).