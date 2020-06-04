Old Lady Karen Mad at Kids Driving Toy Car Without License



Play video content

TikTok/@luna4boys04

Karen has struck again — now at a park the place where a few little kids were taking a Power Wheels toy car for a spin … and she was willing to pull ’em over.

Check it out … the old lady — who one Twitter user hilariously dubbed “grandkaren” — is upset that the girl watching the children is letting them “drive all over the place.”

When the woman says the youngsters are just playing in their toy vehicle, Karen says she’s never seen a car in the park before … and what really bothers her is which they don’t have a driver’s license.

Again, this can be a Power Wheels ride … with a TOP speed of 5 mph.

Grandkaren gets one last gripe in about the children being unsupervised … by the girl recording them from yards away.