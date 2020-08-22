Old Apple Tree in Vancouver, Washington, dies at age 194

The Old Apple Tree in Vancouver, Washington, was planted in 1826 when fur traders of the Hudson’s Bay Company settled in the location. It was thought about the matriarch of the area’s dynamic apple market and produced a green apple that was bitter to the taste however terrific for baking.

“While we knew this day would come, we hoped it was still years away,” Charles Ray, city forester for the City of Vancouver, informed CNN.

Around 2015, the group of professionals taking care of the tree saw that the cambium layer– the layer in the trunk accountable for carrying water and nutrients to the top of the tree– was beginning to pass away back, Ray described. That added to the development of a spiral fracture in the trunk, which burrowed throughout the years. The tree lastly passed away in June.

“The tree itself has taken on its own persona. It’s a living organism, just like us, and it’s been faced with a lifetime of challenges,” Ray stated. “It stood there for generations and witnessed the world change around it.”

The Old Apple Tree weathered many storms and the building of trains and highways in its area, ending up being a precious neighborhood landmark. “Local schools would take trips to the tree, it has touched generations of people throughout the Northwest, and probably around the nation,” Ray stated. The tree is a popular star amongst heritage apple professionals, who are interested in preserving and studying ancient sort of apples initially planted by early inhabitants. “When anyone mentions …

