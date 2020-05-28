Olathe NW throws early graduation ceremony for grad joining Army | FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe Northwest High School celebrated among its own using a particular graduation ceremony.

On Tuesday, Principal Chris Zuck examine his 2020 commencement address all for one grownup: Carsen Cook.

“I was pretty happy that I was even getting a ceremony at that point because I just thought I would get my diploma mailed to me, so it was a little surprising,” Carsen said.

The school year came to an abrupt end due to COVID-19, and rather than observing graduating seniors immediately away with the typical pomp and circumstance, Olathe School District is waiting till after this summer.

But there is 1 exception. Students joining the army get their very own ceremony now.

“This is so exciting,” Carsen’s mother Melanie said. “I have goosebumps.”

“He leaves June 1 for training,” his daddy Dan said.

Olathe NW expects the ceremony reveals Carsen just how much the value his sacrifice and hard work.

The brand new Raven grad is led into the Army and has large plans for his potential.

“One day I hope to work for Boeing as a mechanic,” he explained. “That’s something I really, really want to do.”