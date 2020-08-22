Okumu pens emotional message to Nairobi City Stars after Wazito FC move

The young protector has actually applauded Simba wa Nairobi for constructing his profession and guaranteed to succeed in his brand-new obstacle

Kevin Okumu has actually bid goodbye to Nairobi City Stars in an emotional message after finalizing for Wazito FC.

The young protector, who was likewise a target for Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champs Gor Mahia, ended his four-year stay with Simba wa Nairobi to indication for Wazito on a two-year agreement.

Okumu signed up with City Stars in 2016 from Young Rovers and sustained transfer in his very first season in the top-flight.

However, in spite of the group being relegated, Okumu stuck with the club and assisted direct them back to the top-flight as they were promoted at the end of the 2019-20 season when Football Kenya Federation (FKF) moved to settle the league season owing to the impacts triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the club was eager to extend his agreement which had actually lapsed on July 2020, Okumu selected another obstacle and landed at Wazito.

“They were four good wonderful years,” Okumu stated as estimated by City Stars’official website “In June 2016 when I got a deal from Nairobi City Stars, I was persuaded that this was where I had to play,

“Today I am particular it was the very best of choices. There were numerous pleased times, some unfortunate and it was constantly really extreme.

” I found out a lot …