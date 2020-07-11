Oksana Chusovitina was competing before Simone Biles was born. Now they compete against each other

It was 1992 and Chusovitina’s last time competing for the Soviet Union. But what was the end of a legendary Soviet gymnastics team was the beginning of Chusovitina’s decadeslong, record-shattering, extraordinary gymnastics career.

Chusovitina was competing before most of her current competitors were born. At age 45, she actually is the oldest gymnast ever to compete in the Olympic Games. She’s represented the USSR, the unified Soviet team, Germany now Uzbekistan. She has two Olympic medals, nine world medals and a ticket to the 2020 Olympics.

Blasting Russian love songs on the speakers at a Houston training facility, Chusovitina dances playfully before running full speed ahead, launching herself off the four-foot vault and flipping into a foam pit. Consecutive slams echo throughout the gymnasium as Chusovitina lands hard — on anything but her feet. She climbs from the foam pit and runs again.

She’s practicing the “vault of death” — one of many trickiest vaults in the gymnastics world — and she’s centered on landing it in competition.

The “vault of death” requires a front handspring double somersault in which a slight mistake in timing would cause penalty or injury. Chusovitina is one of the few to compete this vault. At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Chusovitina over-rotated the vault, crushing her chance to medal. But that is not stopping her from trying it again.

“Everyone has fear — only fools are don’t have it. But, when you train every day, when you do different exercises, you can control your fear better,” Chusovitina told CNN.

Some athletes train their entire career for starters moment at the Olympics, a pressure Chusovitina has encountered sevenfold , in just one of the most intense sports possible.

Training for Chusovitina looks like this: repeated inadequacies, hard falls, tiny adjustments and a number of perfect landings. She now has an extra year to sharpen her skills following the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a vault specialist, Chusovitina has been playing the mind game of running fearlessly at high, immovable objects before large crowds for three decades. Success requires full commitment and determination — two faculties Chusovitina has exemplified through the duration of her life as challenges have come her way.

Gymnastics career

Chusovitina began her career with the illustrious Soviet program in 1991, representing the USSR in competitions around the world.

All of the changed after winning a gold medal with the unified team in 1992, when she was 17. Chusovitina said she remembers the bittersweet feeling standing with her teammates, a few of her closest friends, understanding that they would no longer train or compete together.

The end of the Soviet Union was a “tremendous tragedy” for athletics, said Alexander Alexandrov, former head coach of the Soviet women’s gymnastics team. As the talented unified team broke apart, athletes came back to smaller countries that had fewer initiatives, resources and training facilities for elite gymnasts.

Chusovitina began competing for the newly independent Uzbekistan and carried that flag in two more Olympics.

But Chusovitina’s life was abruptly uprooted when devastating news caused her to go more than 3,000 miles away from her home.

In 2002, Chusovitina’s son, 2-year-old Alisher, was clinically determined to have leukemia.

When neither Uzbekistan nor Russia could provide the hospital treatment her son needed, Chusovitina looked for other countries that would be prepared to help her family. Germany said yes — if Chusovitina would consider joining the country’s gymnastics team.

For her, there was no question. Her son was first.

“Many people thought that I was competing to provide medical treatment to my child, but it was the whole world that helped me to collect money for Alisher’s treatment. This was not in any way related to my career. I was training to distract myself from everything that was going on at the hospital,” she told CNN.

For eight years, Chusovitina trained in Germany as her son fought cancer and for years she wondered about his survival.

After three years of chemotherapy and five years of checkups, doctors confirmed that Alisher’s cancer was in remission.

During her years in Germany, Chusovitina qualified for three more Olympics, including the 2008 Games in Beijing where she remarkably won a person silver medal on vault at age 33.

As her medal count went up, Chusovitina set her sights on bringing back hardware to the united states she calls home. In 2013 she returned to Uzbekistan to round out her career where she grew up.

She’s inspired other female athletes

Chusovitina has proved to women that gymnastics isn’t a sport simply for teenagers, Bart Conner with the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame says.

In 2017, Chusovitina made history by becoming the very first gymnast to be inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame while still competing. She joined a listing of household favorites in the United States including Alicia Sacramone, Nastia Liukin and Shawn Johnson — all whom retired from the game well before the age of 30.

“I can’t imagine doing gymnastics now,” 46-year-old Svetlana Boguinskaia , Chusovitina’s former Soviet teammate told CNN. Boguinskaia is now Chusovitina’s coach and a three-time Olympian herself.

“Now looking at her and seeing what she is capable of doing, she becomes better with every quadrennium.”

Boguinskaia and Alexander Alexandrov, the former Soviet coach, live in Houston where Chusovitina regularly trains. While finding your way through an eighth Olympics — unheard-of for a gymnast — Chusovitina is surrounded by those who have been with her from the beginning.

Alexandrov said from the first time that he saw Chusovitina in early 1990s, her strength and endurance impressed him. She was the sort of teammate that he wanted to purchase, because Chusovitina would compete even if she was “half-dead,” Alexandrov continued.

Now, three decades after selecting her for the 1992 Olympic team, Alexandrov says Chusovitina has surpassed his expectations.

“No one would think 30 years ago that she would be able to compete at this level for all these years. This deserves great admiration and respect,” Alexandrov said.

When Chusovitina began competing at the elite level, young gymnasts often wouldn’t reach an additional Olympics, Alexandrov explains, as a fresh generation of athletes had been getting ready to take their place. Alexandrov says Chusovitina was a pioneer in changing that norm and breaking down more barriers in the sport, including becoming a mother.

Her accomplishments amaze anyone acquainted with the sport of gymnastics — except for Chusovitina herself. She says she never designed to be famous, but has simply chased after something she loved.

Chusovitina says she plans to retire from gymnastics after the 2020 Olympics. Jokingly, she tells CNN she’s been a gymnast for so long that she’s just lucky to wake up each morning.

Still, Chusovitina isn’t taking her last Olympics lightly. With the Tokyo Games postponed until 2021, she has yet another full year of training ahead. Chusovitina, in the real spirit of a competitor, says she’s just glad the Games are not canceled. Her dream is to get hold of a medal for her country, Uzbekistan, which she describes affectionately as having the sunshine and warm people.

Chusovitina will undoubtedly be 46 when her 29-year Olympic journey is likely to end. Whether or maybe not she takes home hardware this time, her story continues to be unprecedented and unforgettable. Chusovitina demonstrates it is not just about winning, but about perseverance.