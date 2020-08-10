Oklahoma woman gives away more than 4,500 masks through porch pickup

When the pandemic first started, Katrina Rawls-Daniels said her mother noticed some essential workers did not have masks.So, she decided to make them. In the process, she taught her daughter how to sew.“I wasn’t the one who started it. Mom did. I didn’t even know how to sew,” Rawls-Daniels told KXII. “Then I kind of kept up with it. Now, at this point, I’ve done a little over 4,500 masks off of my porch starting about April.”If you drive by her house in Durant, you will see a clothes line filled with masks all for free for anyone in need.With a new school year just weeks away, Rawls-Daniels said she has been busy.“We had a brief lull, and now I can’t make them fast enough,” she said. “Seriously, at least six hours a day I’m sewing.”Rawls-Daniels makes about 60 masks daily, adding anyone can take up to four per day.“I’m just as stressed out as everybody else, and this makes me feel a little bit like I’m in control, like I have something I can do to help,” Rawls-Daniels said.She said she is working hard to make sure people who need masks get them.“I’m sewing every day. This line has only been entirely empty for maybe three days since April,” Rawls-Daniels said.She runs entirely off fabric donations. Rawls-Daniels has had to buy a few other things out of…

Source link