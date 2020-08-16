Oklahoma State sorority under quarantine after 23 members contract coronavirus

An Oklahoma State University sorority home is under quarantine after almost 2 lots members contracted coronavirus, school authorities stated.

There have actually been 23 cases spotted at the Pi Beta Phi chapter, an off-campus sorority home, according to the university on Saturday.

“Due to the nature of this situation, the entire chapter house is in isolation or quarantine and will be prohibited from leaving the facility,” the college stated.

GROUP CLAIMS TO HAVE ENOUGH SIGNATURES TO RECALL OKLAHOMA MAYOR WHO CUT POLICE FUNDING

“One member of the sorority who lives elsewhere is among those who tested positive and will also remain in isolation.”

The chapter home has actually currently been decontaminated and will be once again after the two-week quarantine duration, authorities stated.

Some trainees, nevertheless, stated they fear the break out will spread out even further on school.

SOME POLICE IN ARKANSAS REFUSE TO ENFORCE CORONAVIRUS MASK ORDERS BECAUSE THEY LACK THE MANPOWER

“You have girls that live in-house and some that don’t live in house,” trainee Julia Aguirre told News9 “I mean, they’re coming in and out, in and out all day.”

Greek Life has actually lagged infection break outs at other schools, consisting of the University of Washington, where at least 93 students were sickened with the disease. Eighty- 9 of the contaminated trainees resided in the college’s off-campus frat homes.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

This story initially appeared in theNew York Post For more from the Post, click …