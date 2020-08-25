Oklahoma receives $2 million to fight HIV epidemic in state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As health officials continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic across Oklahoma, state leaders say they have received funding to tackle another disease.

The Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service of the Oklahoma State Department of Health received an additional $2.15 million in funding to end the HIV epidemic in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma is one of seven states identified as having a substantial rural burden of HIV.

Officials say the funding will be used to purchase rapid HIV testing kits for jails Oklahoma and Tulsa counties in order to screen high-risk detainees. They say the funding will also create a new self-testing program for the general public.

“This funding will also support contracts with three outreach case managers who identify at-risk clients, provide harm reduction education, testing, and linking clients to proper medical care,” said Terrainia Harris, interim director of the OSDH Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service. “There are also plans to contract with five mental health therapists to assist new and previously diagnosed clients in addressing mental health and substance abuse concerns.”

The grant funding will also be used for the following: