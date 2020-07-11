Oklahoma pro-police group launches petition to oust Norman mayor, council for cutting funding

In a number of tweets, Mayor Breea Clark called the grounds for the recall so-called in the petition “false and baseless.”

Four of Norman’s eight City Council members being targeted are Ward 1 representative Kate Bierman, Ward 3 representative Alison Petrone, Ward 5 representative Sereta Wilson and Ward 7 representative Stephen Holman.

The group says it has a bipartisan agenda with the purpose of removing “divisive and radical figures” in an effort to “to return Norman to the center politically,” according to its Facebook page.

“We are trying to get rid of radicals,” group member Russell Smith told KWTV-DT. “This has nothing to do with Democrat or Republican, left or right. We want to center the ship here in Norman.”

Group members were also upset with Clark’s decision to mandate the wearing of masks following an uptick in coronavirus cases. She was further criticized for keeping some organizations and houses of worship closed.

As of Friday, Norman, the third-largest city in the state, reported 637 COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths.

The petition to oust Clark would require the collecting of at least 18,125 signatures — or 25 per cent of registered voters to move forward, The Oklahoman reported. Signatures to oust the councilmembers would require significantly less given that they represent portions of the town.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.