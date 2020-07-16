Oklahoma police department, community come together to honor late K-9

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Muskogee Police Department and community is honoring a K-9 who passed away earlier this month.

On July 1, K-9 officers were training at the department’s range, including K-9 Oli.

After completing a short track, Office Hignite put Oli in an air conditioned car, but when he went to check on him a few minutes later, Oli was unresponsive and breathing. Hignite put Oli in the car while the training track was being debriefed.

Officers attempted to revive him and took measures to cool him down “not knowing if it was heat related or not at this point.”

Oli was then taken to the Tulsa Emergency Animal Hospital where Oli was pronounced dead. His cause of death is still unknown.

Four-year-old Oli had been with the department since July of 2018.

A service was held for Oli on Tuesday before he was laid to rest.

