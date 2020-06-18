Oklahoma coronavirus cases rise as Trump rally moves forward

Oklahoma is seeing a steady escalation in its average of new confirmed cases daily. According to a CNN analysis of Johns Hopkins University data, Oklahoma averaged about 203 new cases per day over the week ending June 17, which can be up approximately 110% from the previous seven-day period.

“Unfortunately, we continue to set new records in the number of cases reported in Tulsa County,” Bruce Dart, the director of the Tulsa Health Department, said Wednesday at a news conference.

Hospitalizations in the state have remained relatively stable through the duration of much of June, but they have ticked up slightly before two days, according to COVID Tracking Project data.

The Tulsa rally is the President’s first since coronavirus turn off the country and halted all in-person campaigning. Local and campaign officials tell CNN that greater than a million folks have RSVP’d to the rally. A local official involved in planning said they expected 100,000 to exhibit up at the Bank of Oklahoma Arena on Saturday. The venue can take just under 20,000.

Attendees won’t be required to maintain social distance or wear masks, regardless of the Trump administration’s top public health officials stressing the significance of both measures in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Dart noted Wednesday he recommended that the Trump rally be postponed “until it’s safer, until the data tells us that it’s not as large a concern,” to possess people in enclosed spaces.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted on Monday that the campaign plans to check the temperature of everybody who enters the venue. They may also be providing hand sanitizer, and each attendee will get a mask supplied by the campaign, although they’ll not be required to put it on. Trump has notably declined to wear a mask in public.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican, wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he had concerns in regards to the rally.

“Do I share anxiety about having a full house at the BOK Center? Of course. As someone who is cautious by nature, I don’t like to be the first to try anything. I would have loved some other city to have proven the safety of such an event already,” Bynum wrote.

After months stuck in the White House, Trump has been anxious to get straight back on the road and begin campaigning again. A Trump administration aide said there’s tension at the White House and within the campaign within the President’s slipping poll numbers, and Trump believes that part of it’s been because of his inability to talk directly to his supporters through rallies filled with thousands.

On Saturday, the campaign is arranging a spectacle with a carnival-like atmosphere, two campaign officials tell CNN, including a patio stage for musical acts and high-profile surrogates to energize a sizable overflow crowd.

A senior campaign aide said the Trump team is viewing Saturday’s rally as a “hard re-set”. They want the optics of the function to reflect the restart of the campaign and the view that the nation is in the act of turning the page on the coronavirus and opening straight back up the economy.

The campaign announced more information on surrogates which will appear with the President on Saturday, including 15 members of Congress. The campaign is providing the members of Congress a ride on a charter from Washington to the event, in accordance with three campaign sources. Sources also tell CNN the campaign cast a wide net in recruiting members to be always a part of the rally and several rejected the offer.

The rally was scheduled to be on Juneteenth, your day commemorating the finish of slavery in the United States, but the timing and location drew heavy criticism from African American leaders and Democrats. In addition to the significance of June 19, Tulsa also offers a history of racial violence. In 1921, hundreds of African Americans were killed by way of a white mob that burned down the thing that was then known as “Black Wall Street.” Trump bowed to pressure and moved the rally back by one day.