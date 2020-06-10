Oklahoma Cop Says Police Shoot Blacks ‘Less Than We Probably Ought To’



Play video content

Breaking News “Pat Campbell Show” Talk Radio 1170

A top cop in the Tulsa Police Department brazenly says his boys in blue aren’t firing on African-Americans as much as they need to … something that he says he is basing on crime data.

Major Travis Yates made the shocking statement during a podcast he was on, discussing George Floyd police brutality protests. Leading up to his controversial statement, he was talking about how black people — at the least in his jurisdiction — appear to commit more crimes, so their run-ins with law enforcement increase.

Yates’ interpretation of these numbers is, “All of the research says we’re shooting African-Americans about 24 percent less than we probably ought to be, based on the crimes being committed.”

Yes, he knew this was being recorded and aired.

During the Monday podcast, Yates also claimed studies from Harvard economist Roland Fryer and research from the National Academy of Sciences will back him up.

He continued to say that the protests and riots that have followed the death of George Floyd weren’t achieving the justice they claim to be after, saying … “Justice at this point has been done. Well, then it turned into systematic racism, systematic police brutality.”

Now, obviously the guy gets tons of criticism for the remarks — but that he defended himself by saying the notion cops should be shooting black people more than they are already doing is outrageous and not at all what he meant. He claims his words are being removed from context.