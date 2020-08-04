Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder leaves NBA campus for birth of second child | NBA News

Oklahoma City guard Dennis Schroder has actually left the NBA campus in Orlando to be with his household for the birth of his second child, coach Billy Donovan validated to press reporters on Monday.

“It happened this morning, so he is with his family at this point in time,” Donovan stated. “I’ll have an opportunity most likely to speak with him and discover a bit more, if it’s not later on today or tomorrow.

“Right now, for at least this game, he’ll be out. We’ll probably be able to gather some more information once we get a chance to spend a little more time with him over the phone.”

In mid-July, Schroder spoke about his strategies to leave the bubble to be with his household when the time was right.