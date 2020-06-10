Oklahoma City man beautifies neighborhood in his spare time

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While Eric Riggs’ brush strokes aren’t creating artwork, they’re doing rather a lot to brighten up the Mayfair space in Oklahoma City.

He grew up in this space, and bought the thought to spruce up his previous stomping grounds a few weeks in the past.

“It looked like it needed it because it was starting to peel, so just wanted to do something good for my community,” he instructed KFOR.

Riggs just isn’t working proper now. He often spends his days enhancing the grounds at Metro Tech.

But the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the VO-tech middle.

So, he put his expertise to work choosing up trash, trimming bushes and portray poles.

“I usually do it in the morning when it’s not so hot and then in the afternoons I do something else because I don’t want to get too hot,” Riggs stated.

And – he’s doing it at no cost.

“I’ve also been mowing other people’s yards also for free,” he stated.

The homeowners of Mediterranean Imports and Deli observed his sort gesture on Monday.

“It was like 100 degrees outside and he was doing that. So, so sweet,” Afaf Asal, co-owner stated.

“Gave him a little money to appreciate what he’s doing, and he said, ‘Thank you, thank you. You don’t have to do this,’ and I said, ‘you don’t have to do this,’” Asal stated.

Riggs heads again to his common job in a few weeks.

Until then, he’ll spend his time and cash to make previous issues look new.

“The way I see it, I just wanted to do something different for the community. You know, when you brighten something up in the community, people see it,” Riggs stated.

It takes Riggs about two hours to color a number of poles, and says he’s already spent round 300 {dollars} on the paint to this point.