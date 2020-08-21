Okinawa’s anger over US military bases stoked by coronavirus surge

Shortly after July 4, a video emerged online revealing crowds of revellers dancing at a celebration on among Okinawa’s beaches. The occasion to commemorate American Independence Day was hosted by a previous US marine and not one individual in the video was using a face mask.

To common Japanese seeing on social networks– who had actually invested 4 months in self-restrained voluntary lockdown– it was a sensational snub to the country’s efforts to keep coronavirus under control.

“We’re all being extra cautious not to allow any infection so to see that video made me so angry and disappointed,” stated Chieko Oshiro, who heads a regional homeowners’ group in Okinawa, Japan’s southernmost island.

The infection break outs considering that, which have actually made Okinawa the hotspot of Japan’s 2nd wave of Covid -19, might not have actually been straight connected to the celebration– or the others like it hung on the island that night– however in the court of popular opinion, it was the smoking cigarettes weapon.

It has stoked anger within Okinawa, where the heavy existence of US military bases and the behaviour of the 20,000 marines and other military workers stationed there have actually been a longstanding source of stress.

“Trust in the [Japan-US] security alliance is on the brink of collapse,” Denny Tamaki, Okinawa guv and a previous leader of the …