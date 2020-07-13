Okinawa: US military bases hit by Covid-19

The lockdown order, which was released Saturday early morning, prohibits practically all off-base motion by the 10s of countless US military workers on the bases unless authorized by an officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel or above.

The Okinawa prefectural guv’s workplace stated 62 cases of Covid-19 had actually been detected amongst the workers at the US Marines Corps’ Air Station Futenma, Camp Hansen and Camp Kinza since Sunday.

Maj Kenneth Kunze, a representative for the US Marines in Japan, validated those numbers to CNN on Monday and stated contact tracing was underway on the island to see if there were anymore cases. Hundreds of Marines and their relative were being evaluated, he stated.

A declaration from US Air ForceBrig Gen. Joel Carey, the leader of Kadena Air Base, on Friday stated “multiple new positive cases” had actually emerged on US military centers on the island along with 3 cases amongst the regional population.

“The US cases have primarily been Marines assigned to MCAS Futenma and Camp Hansen, and have been a mix of both travel related and those with origins we’ve yet to be able to identify indicating the potential of a reemergence of community spread,” Carey’s declaration published on the base’s site stated.

Kunze stated any travel-related cases would have come through Kadena on a flight from Seattle, which likewise stops at US military bases in Yokota and Iwakuni,Japan But since Monday afternoon Japan time, no Covid-19 cases had actually been reported on Kadena.

The current infections of Marine workers are the very first the service has actually seen on Okinawa given that the break out of the infection previously this year.

US Marine Corps bases were put under Health Protection Condition Charlie, which, according to a Marine site, prohibits any off-base activity other than taking a trip to and from the bases to houses. Any other travel needs the approval of a senior officer.

US Marine workers and their households, consisting of US civilian professionals, are not allowed to go to any off-base facilities, utilize mass transit, or perhaps work out outdoors, under ConditionCharlie Personnel might likewise not take any leave or trip time.

The Kadena Air Base Facebook page stated it likewise was under Health Protection Condition Charlie, however the Air Force constraints were a little less rigid than those released by the Marines, enabling sees to off-base supermarket, drug stores and food drive-thrus.

Despite the constraints, Okinawa federal government authorities revealed aggravation with the US forces.

In a declaration, Prefectural Gov. Denny Tamaki stated the US ought to not be enabling soldiers to come to Okinawa from bases in the US and somewhere else throughout the pandemic.

The guv’s workplace stated US military workers getting here on the island were being housed in hotels in the Chatan district of the island, near Kadena Air Base since on-base centers were filled with US workers in Covid-19 seclusion.

Kunze stated Monday that all Covid-19 cases remained in seclusion in US Marine barracks on the island.

Additionally, all Marines, their relative and US civilian employees getting here on the island face 16 days in quarantine, he stated.

Tamaki informed public broadcaster NHK News that the rise in US cases follows the island had actually succeeded avoiding coronavirus cases.

“I am shocked. It is extremely regrettable that a large number of cases are occurring in a short period of time at a time when all Okinawans are trying so hard to prevent the infection from spreading,” he stated.

Okinawa had no brand-new cases in between May 1 and July 7. Total number since July 10 is 145 infections, that includes 7 deaths.

NHK reported Saturday that 3 visitors to Okinawa from the Tokyo location had actually evaluated favorable for Covid-19 given that last Thursday.

The Japanese capital and the nation as a whole have actually seen rising cases of Covid-19 for the previous week. On Sunday, 411 brand-new cases were reported throughout the nation, 206 of those in Tokyo, the 4th day in a row it had actually seen more than 200 brand-new cases.

The brand-new cases amongst US military members come as the virus is also spreading rapidly in the United States More than half of the nation’s 50 states are handling increased rates of brand-new cases compared to a week earlier.

One state, Florida, reported 15,299 brand-new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the greatest variety of brand-new cases in a single day by any state given that the coronavirus pandemic started.

But in the Pacific, the US military has stated it has actually achieved success in combating the infection, which left the warship USS Theodore Roosevelt crippled for weeks in the spring when the infection struck more than 1,000 members of its team.

Last week, nevertheless, 2 of its sis ships, the USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz, finished unusual dual-carrier workouts in the South ChinaSea The admirals in charge of those workouts stated the Navy had actually gone to “extraordinary measure” to accomplish a high level of preparedness.

“The entire team underway, everyone on board, is required to wear a mask,” RearAdm George Wikoff, leader of the Reagan provider job force, stated of the 12,000 workers in the workouts.

The Navy has actually likewise spaced out mealtimes, set up social distancing and brought aboard experts consisting of microbiologists and additional health workers, stated Wikoff.

But an intensifying Covid-19 scenario on Okinawa might hold up US efforts in thePacific

.

Kadena expenses itself Keystone of thePacific Almost 18,000 Americans deal with the base, which hosts US Air Force fighter jets, US Navy reconnaissance airplanes and its a significant center for US airplane motion throughout the area, consisting of regular operations over the South China Sea.