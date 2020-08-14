OKEx May Delist Ethereum Classic If It Doesn’t Upgrade Its Security

ETC is dealing with delisting from OKEx in the wake of a 51% attack that cost the exchange $5.6 million.

According to a report just recently launched by OKEx, the wrongdoers signed up 5 accounts in between June 26 and July 9, 2020, consequently transferring 68,230.02 ZEC (worth more than $5 million) on their platform.

On July 31, the opponents exchanged their ZEC holdings for 807,260 ETC and withdrew it from the exchange.

The on-chain procedure of the preliminary 51% attack onAug 1. Source: neighborhood lovers

On the exact same day, the opponents started developing a “shadow chain” utilizing their recently gotten hashrate. At this point, the shadow chain corresponded the primary ETC chain, however was unidentified to the remainder of the neighborhood. Then they transferred the ETC on OKEx, while at the same time moving the exact same ETC on their shadow chain to wallet addresses that they managed– efficiently double investing the coins.

They traded their recently transferred ETC for ZEC on OKEx and withdrew the ZEC from the exchange. Then they relay their shadow chain to the network, which was currently longer than the primary chain.

According to the OKEx report, the issues were not interacted without delay by the ETC neighborhood with the remainder of the crypto neighborhood, consisting of the exchange settled the status quo:

“After what appeared to be inefficient communication with other participants in the larger crypto community — including exchanges like OKEx, wallets and ETC miners — the ETC community at this point made the decision to move to mining the now-broadcasted shadow chain, given that it was longer than the original mainnet.”

OKEx compensated its users in the consequences of the attack, consuming the whole $5.6 million loss. It has actually because briefly suspended all ETC deposit and withdrawal activity, and prepares to extend verification times for deals on the struggling chain.

The exchange has actually stated that they may delist ETC totally, unless the neighborhood takes actions to enhance the network’s security and stability:

“The exchange will consider delisting ETC, pending the results of the Ethereum Classic community’s work to improve the security of its chain.”

At an ETC neighborhood conference the other day, an intense dispute taken place over Charles Hoskinson’s proposition for a decentralized treasury. During the exact same conference, Hoskinson pointed out that the business he presently runs, IOHK, has actually established an option that would avoid a comparable 51% attack in future.

At the conference, lots of guests voiced issues that more exchange delistings will follow if the neighborhood does not take significant actions to resolve the existing security problems.