OKEx Expands Its Crypto Options to Daily, Two-Day, and Monthly Options

OKEx, the 2nd biggest crypto options trading platform after Deribit, is broadening its options trading types.

Starting July 24, OKEx includes brand-new crypto options trading chances consisting of daily options, two-day options, and monthly options.

OKEx now includes 7 expiration date options

Announcing the news on Friday, OKEx stated that the 3 brand-new expiration dates follow formerly introduced weekly, bi-weekly, quarterly, and bi-quarterly options.

The brand-new options plan to promote market liquidity and supply more options to carry out different trading techniques. The intro of much shorter expiration dates likewise intends to lower the limit for options trading, making it possible for traders to take part with smaller sized funds, OKEx stated.

Three trading sets for brand-new options agreements

According to an initial statement on July 23, the brand-new alternative agreements will be used to 3 trading sets like Bitcoin (BTC)/ USD, Ether (ETH)/ USD, and EOS/USD. The very first one-day alternative agreements and two-day agreements will end on July 25 and July 26, respectively. The very first monthly options on OKEx are subject to the expiration date ofAug 28, the exchange kept in mind.

OKEx CEO Jay Hao highlighted that the exchange has actually been concentrated on diversifying items on the platform. According to the executive, the existing range of services are “still far from enough.” Hao stated:

“OKEx is a one-stop trading platform, accommodating users of all levels from entry-level to organizations and expert traders […] We will not quit the chance to continue enhancing our whole line of product.”

Cointelegraph connected to OKEx with extra inquiries and will upgrade the short article pending any brand-new details.

OKEx actively pressing the derivatives market

One of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges by daily trading volumes, OKEx initially presented crypto options trading in late2019 The cryptocurrency exchange has actually handled to surpass some significant platforms for trading crypto options consisting of ICE’s Bakkt in addition to among the earliest Bitcoin futures service providers, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, or CME, Group.

According to information from crypto data site Skew, OKEx is the second biggest crypto trading volume by BTC options volumes after Deribit exchange up until now. Weekly translation volume of OKEx’s BTC/USD options now represent $40 million, the exchange stated.

BTC options volumes. Source: Skew

OKEx has actually been actively pressing the crypto derivatives market. In June 2020, the platform presented Ether and EOS alternative agreements trading. Earlier this year, the exchange included bi-quarterly agreements for both options and futures trading.