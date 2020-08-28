Okello reveals influence of Sserunkuma in decision to join Gor Mahia

The Ugandan signed up with K’Ogalo on Friday, signing a three-year offer after dumping Vipers SC

New Gor Mahia striker Tito Okello has actually exposed Dani Sserunkuma and Innocent Wafula played a huge function in his decision to join the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) giants.

The assaulter had the chance of playing with the 2 gamers at previous club Vipers SC. Coincidentally, both gamers bet K’Ogalo and had some remarkable minutes with the group, consisting of winning the league and playing on the continental phase.

“Of course, I had always wanted to come [to Gor Mahia] but given that I had the luck of playing alongside Dani [Sserunkuma] at Vipers in Uganda and that he is a good friend, it was wise for me to ask him because I knew how much respect he commands around here,” Okello informed Gor Mahia website.

“He told me the club invests heavily in quality midfield players. And with that, a striker gets the tools to score many goals.”

He has actually likewise exposed Wafula ensured him the fans desire wins and objectives, insisting he will enjoy his time in his brand-new group.

“Innocent Wafula too was full of praise for the club and told me I will enjoy my time here,” Okello continued.

“He told me the fans want nothing but goals and wins so I am ready for that.”

Okello, who signed up with the group on a three-year offer after his agreement ended …