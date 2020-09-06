OKCPS teacher, former DHS worker wanted by police, accused of stealing money intended for kids

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)– A former Department of Human Services Case Worker and present Oklahoma City Public Schools teacher was charged in Oklahoma County for supposedly tricking individuals into providing her money which she stated was indicated for expenditures for foster kids.

Thirty- year-old Zanade Morgan has a warrant out for her arrest in Oklahoma County.

She’s charged with 9 counts, consisting of “obtaining property by trick/deception or a false representation/pretense.”

According to court files, Morgan supposedly asked for more than $2,000 over a series of various celebrations, under the pretenses that the money would go towards anything from court costs, to eye glasses for foster kids, even parenting classes. Investigators state Morgan kept all of the money for herself.

The criminal activities supposedly took place in 2018 and charges were initially submitted in 2019 as misdemeanors and later dismissed in 2020.

They were refiled, some as felonies, onSept 2.

DHS informs KFOR that Morgan was ended in 2019 after the supposed criminal activities were found.

They state, “OKDHS workers supply assistance and wish to one in 4 Oklahomans each year and our firm keeps extremely high requirements and expectations for our workers. These offenses are untenable and do not represent our firm or the more …